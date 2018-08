Todos los detalles sobre la supuesta ruptura de Kourtney Kardashian y Younes Bendjima

YOUNES YOU THIRSTY? Here’s some water for ya. * Today’s NEW POD EP is live (link in profile) and we’re chatting Younes and Kourtney, KUWTK Szn 15 premiere, The Bachelorette Finale and SO MUCH MORE. * Thought it was going to be a light week, but gossip never rests and right now it’s extra spicy. * Subscribe and download via @itunes and tell me your favorite story of the week. #yawerebasic #letsbegffs #kourtneykardash #younesbendjima

A post shared by Ya, We’re Basic. (@yawerebasic) on Aug 8, 2018 at 7:16am PDT