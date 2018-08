Escape de 75 ovejas y cabras genera caos en pueblo de Nueva Jersey

Never did I think I would herd goats and sheep but @boost90 and I can take that one off the bucket list. #hackettstownlivestockauction #fugitivebarnyardanimals #breakout #onlyinnj #news12newjersey #hackettstown #goats #sheep #herding #imgonnahurttomorrow #cattledogfortheday

A post shared by @ cmca2108 on Aug 8, 2018 at 8:43pm PDT