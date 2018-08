Bomberos avanzan contra peligroso incendio en California

An arrest has been made in relation to the Holy Fire. Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was booked into Orange County Jail on August 8, 2018, on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/CMspxOIvSk

— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 8, 2018