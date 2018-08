El tierno homenaje a Lesandro “Junior” en el Desfile Dominicano de Nueva York

Another pic from the nyc Dominican parade today 😢❤️💔👼🏽🙏🏽junior you have touched so many ! Fly high sweet angel #justiceforjunior #justiciaforjunior #justicia #gonetoosoon #lesandroguzmanfeliz #justiciaparajunior #justiceforjunior💔 #forever15 #flyhighbabyboy #e4j #bronx

A post shared by Always In Our Hearts (@flyhigh_sweetangel_jr) on Aug 12, 2018 at 4:03pm PDT