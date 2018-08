VIDEO: Padre de supremacista blanco pone en ridículo a su hijo: “¡Sal de mi habitación!”

Unite the Right 2 organizer, Nazi failure Jason Kessler gets yelled at by his dad for being a Nazi while livestreaming w Nazi loser Patrick Little, who admits he may have to sell the boat he's broadcasting from at a loss because he needs money. pic.twitter.com/skmlmtdSAE

— FlyingOverTr0ut (@FlyingOverTr0ut) August 14, 2018