Fotos: Ben Affleck, ¿de romance con esta conejita Playboy de 22 años?

Update: With all the love, medications, groceries, and rest -Bailey has fully recovered. She went to her forever home with the most amazing owners 3 weeks post operatively. I had the pleasure of witnessing this girl get stronger every day. Although I am saddened to part with her, she now lives on 4 acres with 2 dogs and horses. Her dad has recently retired and Bailey spends every day by his side. This dog has a better life than I do! Thanks for all the kind words and thoughts, Bailey is one tough mama. • Bailey (6 Y/O golden) presented through ER with a 3 day history of vomiting, lethargy, and diarrhea. Diagnostics revealed (she got into the trash) and needed an emergency foreign body surgery to remove objects causing an intestinal obstruction. Bailey’s dad decided his upcoming trip to Cabo was far more important than her potential surgery, and was leaning toward the easiest/ cheapest way out- euthanasia. We talked him into relinquishing her over to us- she survived surgery, but still isn’t out of the woods. Bailey is medical boarding with Otis and I for the next 2 weeks, please send this sweet girl some positive thoughts and vibes. My fingers are crossed that i’m the best candidate for adoption/ rehoming Bailey- regardless, I will find comfort in this little lady going to a loving home she deserved all along. Through the mentally, physically, and emotionally demanding, we never fail to come together as a team and most importantly, as a family. I am forever grateful to work along side such a kick ass group of individuals. I wouldn’t want to spend the holidays any other way- Happy Thanksgiving🐶🐾💉

