Ex actriz de cine XXX, Jenna Jameson muestra cómo bajó 60 libras

Since I had a catastrophic (I’m being dramatic) first gym session with an injured shoulder that put me out of commission for two weeks, I’ve decided to start yoga. I always was a nay sayer when it came to yoga ( I thought it was boring and annoying). Maybe because it forces you into your own head and feelings. The quiet of it used to scare me. I now sneak onto my rooftop and enjoy morning yoga before anyone is awake. If you would have told me 5 years ago this would be me, I would have facepalmed you 😅. This darling outfit is new to my Poshmark boutique, I hope you head over and check it out and add it to your collection! Part of the proceeds go to my local women’s shelter for abused women. Link in my bio. #fitmom #mermaidpose #yoga

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Aug 17, 2018 at 9:30am PDT