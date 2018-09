VIDEO: Estudiante sorprende a un aseador hispano al regalarle tenis nuevos

I’ve known Angel for 2 years now and you won’t find a person who appreciates and smiles more than this guy I asked him what shoes should I buy and he picked out Jordan 8s and I asked if he had a pair and he said “no I have 4 kids, I can’t shop for myself” so today I surprised him pic.twitter.com/N1hJpRpCgl

— Tristan🤙🏼 (@_TMac18_) September 6, 2018