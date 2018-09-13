Michelle Obama ya está lista para su gira nacional

View this post on Instagram

JOIN ME ON MY BOOK TOUR! www.becomingmichelleobama.com #IAmBecoming I’m from the South Side of Chicago. I went to Princeton and Harvard. I’m a wife, a mother, a daughter, and a sister. I’ve been a lawyer, a nonprofit leader, a hospital executive, and First Lady of the United States. I like to call these my “stats” – the shorthand we all seem to default to whenever we tell our stories. Where are you from? What do you do? What school did you go to? As I’ve written my memoir, BECOMING, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about my story, mining it for the kinds of details I’d usually just brush off or even forget about—the narrow taillights of my father’s car, a talk with my mother on a drive home, the heat of my daughter’s forehead when she ran a fever. And in doing so, I’ve realized that those surface-level “stats” don’t really tell my story at all. This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour. It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries. It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m proud of it—blemishes and all. Go to BecomingMichelleObama.com to find out where I’ll be and how to get tickets. #IAmBecoming I hope to see you somewhere along the way!