Jennifer Aniston en ajustados leggins al estilo de Jennifer López y Eiza González

La moda de los leggins llegó a Hollywood de la mano de Jennifer López, Kim Kardashian y Eiza González y parece que no tiene planeado marcharse. Ya que ademas de que es una prenda cómoda suele acentuar la figura de las féminas resaltando así sus encantos. Sin embargo hay que destacar que dicho atavío no es del todo novedoso, Jennifer Aniston que también es amante del yoga suele utilizarla también y en más de una ocasión ha sido captada con ella.
La ex de Brad Pitt también puede presumir su figura en leggins ya que a sus 49 años de edad es una de las actrices más bellas del panaroma hollywoodense. Además de que suele destacarse por otros atributos entre los que no solo se destaca su bella cabellera y el brillo sano de su piel, sino también su sentido del humor, inteligencia y diplomacia con la que suele desenvolverse ante los medios de comunicación aún cuando estos han sido siempre invasivos.
Pero el tema de los leggins se ha convertido en un aspecto de interés en el mundo del showbiz gracias a la promoción que constantemente le hacen JLo y otras celebridades a través de sus redes sociales, sobre todo porque ahora también está de moda hacer ejercicio.
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol
Pero en la actualidad el nombre de Aniston ha vuelto a acaparar las revistas y notas del entretenimiento porque se dice que ella ha retomado su relación con Brad Pitt, su primer esposo, y ahora muchos esperan poder ver una fotografía con la que se confirme el tan esperado reencuentro. Ya que el amor de esta pareja era uno de los más admirados y queridos en la industria.
A continuación les compartimos algunas de sus mejores fotografías juntos.
my heart hurts. Jen and Brad, will forever be considered iconic. (1998.)