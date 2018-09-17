Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, se mete a la cocina por una buena causa

Casi cuatro meses después de su enlace y su incorporación ‘oficial’ a la familia real británica, Meghan Markle se siente preparada para sumergirse de lleno en su agenda en solitario y qué mejor manera de hacerlo que recurriendo a una de sus grandes pasiones: la cocina.
#DuchessofSussex #MeghanMarkle is supporting a new charity cookbook, which celebrates the power of cooking to bring people together. The book is titled: 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' and it showcases over 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The proceeds from the book will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, enabling it to stay open and to thrive.
En su antiguo blog The Tigg, la duquesa de Sussex ya había documentado su talento entre los fogones, que ahora le ha servido para colaborar sobre el terreno con una organización benéfica llamada ‘The Hubb Community Kitchen’ (La cocina comunitaria del amor) y formada por mujeres de las comunidades afectadas por el terrible incendio de la torre Grenfell, que tras la tragedia de junio de 2017 se reunieron para preparar comida para aquellos que habían perdido su hogar.
El palacio de Kensington ha anunciado este lunes la publicación de un libro titulado ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ (‘Juntas: Nuestro libro de cocina comunitario’) que incluye cincuenta de las recetas preparadas en esa cocina solidaria y cuenta con un prólogo escrito por la propia duquesa. La recaudación obtenida con sus ventas irá destinada a financiar el proyecto y permitir que funcione siete días a la semana en lugar de dos, como lo hace en la actualidad.
En el video que ha difundido el palacio, Meghan narra cómo conoció por primera vez la iniciativa tras mudarse a Londres el pasado enero para “comenzar su nueva vida”. Ese mismo mes realizó su primera visita privada y desde entonces ha continuado acudiendo con regularidad a las instalaciones para implicarse activamente en su labor y en la creación del mencionado libro, que nació como una idea suya para obtener financiación.
As per Kensington Palace: "United by their passion for food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess of Sussex and the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen are pleased to share 'Together: Our Community Cookbook'. The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January, and has continued to make regular private visits. United by their passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level."
“Me sentí conectada inmediatamente con esta cocina comunitaria porque, al igual que ellas, yo también creo en el poder de la comida y la cocina para fortalecer a una comunidad”, explica la voz en off de la esposa del príncipe Enrique mientras la grabación la muestra cortando verduras y charlando con el resto de mujeres para conocer mejor sus historias.
Fire up the royal stovetop: The Duchess of Sussex is helping to support a West London community by releasing a cookbook. The book, titled 'Together: Our Community Cookbook,' benefits the Hubb Community Kitchen in the same neighborhood as the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy of 2017. The kitchen was started by women who cooked food for many of the families displaced by the fire. This is Meghan Markle's first solo royal project, with all proceeds helping to keep the kitchen up and running. According to the Palace, The Duchess has made regular visits since January. She "immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together," Markle said in the foreward to the cookbook. 'Together' from Ebury Press will go on sale this week and features over 50 recipes from the women of the kitchen. Markle also wrote: "One of my own favorite meals is collard greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread—a meal I would look forward to throughout my childhood: the smell of yellow onions simmering amongst a slow-cooked pot of greens from my grandma's back garden; the earthy textures of peas; and a golden loaf of cornbread puff-puffing away to a browned peak in the warmth of the oven."
“Durante mi primera visita, le pregunté a Munira, la jefa de cocina residente (por así decirlo), cómo podía ayudar. En seguida me pusieron un mandil, me arremangué y en un momento estaba ayudando a lavar el arroz para el almuerzo”, recuerda Meghan en el prólogo.