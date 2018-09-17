Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, se mete a la cocina por una buena causa

View this post on Instagram

#DuchessofSussex #MeghanMarkle is supporting a new charity cookbook, which celebrates the power of cooking to bring people together. The book is titled: 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' and it showcases over 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The proceeds from the book will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, enabling it to stay open and to thrive.