Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, vivirá su primera prueba de fuego en el palacio de Kensington

I love that the #DuchessofSussex first solo project centers around helping other women and one of her passions— food. • • As per Kensington Palace: “United by their passion for food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess of Sussex and the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen are pleased to share 'Together: Our Community Cookbook’. The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January, and has continued to make regular private visits. United by their passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level.” . . . #CookTogether #foodie #meghanmarkle #britishmonarchy #duchessofsussex #bookstagram #HubbCommunityKitchen #London #cookbook