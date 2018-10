Piden renuncia de profesor de Brooklyn College que defiende “asalto sexual” de Kavanaugh a Ford

Also for any @BklynCollege411 students who would like to REASONABLY and PEACEFULLY express their thoughts and opinions to Professor Langbert here are his office hours. Please note I did not put that post it on the door but agree with it 100% #FireProfessorLangbert pic.twitter.com/KwDYVUMlaD

— Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) October 3, 2018