Jennifer López suda en el gimnasio junto a Alex Rodríguez

Crazy schedules means crazy hours, but we never miss a workout. . . . 💪🏾🔥 (It’s the best way to de-stress.) Here's the upper body workout @jlo and I crushed late last night. #NoExcuses: . . . 1️⃣ One Arm Row (35/21/14) 2️⃣ Leg Lifts (50/35/21) 3️⃣ Lat Pull Downs Wide Grip (35/21/14) 4️⃣ Incline Sit Ups (50/35/21) 5️⃣ Hypers (35/21/14) [7 lbs, 10 lbs, 15 lbs] 6️⃣ Stiff Arm (14 x 3/ 10 x 3/ 7 x 3) 7️⃣ Dumbell Press (21/14/10) 8️⃣ Rear Cable Lat (21/14) 9️⃣ Side Lat (21/14) . . Do you workout in the morning or at night?