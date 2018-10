Muere Gretchen Serrao, exparticipante de “Nuestra Belleza Latina” 2012

View this post on Instagram

It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of #Venezuelan model and singer #GretchenG #GretchenSerrao due to a #disease she was battling with for many years 🙏🏼 May she #RIP 🖤 Watch our interview with this beautiful artist inside and out on our YouTube channel #linkinbio cc: @figuerolassss @imagineitmediapr