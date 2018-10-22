Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry al borde de las lágrimas en tributo a soldados caídos

View this post on Instagram

#theroyaltour The Duke Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex began with an embargoed engagement, unveiling an Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park. 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 The Anzac Memorial is the main commemorative military monument of Sydney, Australia. This event was obviously very important to Harry; with him shedding a few tears during the ceremony. Russell Myers reported “The couple arrived to unveil a war memorial 84 years in the making. The Anzac Memorial, which commemorates the sacrifices made by those who served for Australia and New Zealand, was initially designed in the 1930s by Bruce Dellitt. But following the Great Depression, the finances were not available to make Mr Dellitt’s vision a reality, including a four-tier cascading waterfall on the Liverpool Street side of the monument.” The Duke and Duchess began by receiving a tour of the new education and interpretation facilities. They then attended a ceremony to officially open the monument, where Emily Andrews reported “The choir at the Anzac memorial have just sung ‘I vow to thee my country’ Princess Diana’s favourite hymn from her school days, sung both at her wedding in 1981 and her funeral in 1997.” The couple also laid a wreath that read ‘In grateful memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and in recognition of the men and women for whom the scars of war endure.’ @kensingtonfamilys #princeharry #meghanmarkle #princeharryandmeghan #royals #royalfamily #meghanduchessofsussex #meghanmarklestyle #ILSMAGAZINE