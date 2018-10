FIFA anuncia mayores premios para el Mundial femenil pero le sale el tiro por la culata

FIFA World Cup prize money changes (USD)

2015 ➡️2019 @FIFAWWC (women) $15 million to $30 million

2014 ➡️2018 @FIFAWorldCup (men) $358 million to $400 million#GenderPayGap has increased to $370 million from $343 million https://t.co/Za1dOUlCZK

— FIFPro (@FIFPro) October 26, 2018