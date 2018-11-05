Sufría bullying por su sobrepeso y esto le ayudó a perder 138 libras en un año

El día de su graduación, todos sus compañeros se llevaron una gran sorpresa
Sufría bullying por su sobrepeso y esto le ayudó a perder 138 libras en un año
Josephine Desgrand es ejemplo para muchas jóvenes que buscan perder peso.
Foto: Instagram
Por: Redacción

Hace dos años, una joven originaria de Queensland, Australia, llamada Josie Desgrand pesaba 127 kilos, lo cual ya es cosa del pasado pues tan solo en este tiempo ha logrado perder 63 kilos, convirtiéndose así en una gran inspiración para muchas jóvenes usuarias de Instagram.

Josie ha declarado a diversos medios que su transformación inició porque se cansó del bullying del que era víctima por parte de sus compañeros por culpa de su sobrepeso, por lo que se propuso perder todos esos kilos de más para su graduación… Y así fue.

View this post on Instagram

Hello, I’m Josephine Desgrand. This is my journey to a healthier & fitter me. I’m 18 years old and currently weigh in at 60kgs with a height of 174cm. 2 years ago I weighed 127kgs and decided to change my life. I stuck to a low carb, no sugar diet for TWO WHOLE years. I began to eat natural sugars about six months into my journey. In the first 12 months I lost 63kgs. I do not see this as a diet to lose weight, I see this as my new lifestyle change. In these two years I have faced some very difficult challenges but I have chosen to pick myself up and keep moving. Everybody has bad days, never let a stumble be the end of your journey. Stay positive💗 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #weightlossjourney #selflove #positivity

A post shared by Josephine Desgrand (@nolongerfatjosie) on

La adolescente decidió iniciar su cambio con modificaciones en sus hábitos alimenticios, comiendo menos carbohidratos y eliminando el azúcar y los alimentos procesados.

Poco a poco comenzó a notar que perdía peso, y sin necesidad de someterse a rutinas de ejercicio rigurosas. Ahora, va entre 3 y 4 días a la semana al gimnasio en donde trabaja arduamente para tonificar sus músculos.

Josie confiesa que en algún momento, “se odió a sí misma” y a cómo se veía, lo cual le hizo tener dificultades para relacionarse con los demás y odiaba salir de casa. Además probó varias dietas que no le funcionaron, a tal grado que pensó que una cirugía sería su única alternativa para perder peso.

La joven decidió dejar plasmada su transformación en Instagram, en donde se ha convertido en el ejemplo a seguir de muchas chicas que viven una situación similar y con quienes comparte algunos tips para poder adelgazar.

Alrededor de la web

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?