Sufría bullying por su sobrepeso y esto le ayudó a perder 138 libras en un año

Hace dos años, una joven originaria de Queensland, Australia, llamada Josie Desgrand pesaba 127 kilos, lo cual ya es cosa del pasado pues tan solo en este tiempo ha logrado perder 63 kilos, convirtiéndose así en una gran inspiración para muchas jóvenes usuarias de Instagram.
Josie ha declarado a diversos medios que su transformación inició porque se cansó del bullying del que era víctima por parte de sus compañeros por culpa de su sobrepeso, por lo que se propuso perder todos esos kilos de más para su graduación… Y así fue.
Hello, I’m Josephine Desgrand. This is my journey to a healthier & fitter me. I’m 18 years old and currently weigh in at 60kgs with a height of 174cm. 2 years ago I weighed 127kgs and decided to change my life. I stuck to a low carb, no sugar diet for TWO WHOLE years. I began to eat natural sugars about six months into my journey. In the first 12 months I lost 63kgs. I do not see this as a diet to lose weight, I see this as my new lifestyle change. In these two years I have faced some very difficult challenges but I have chosen to pick myself up and keep moving. Everybody has bad days, never let a stumble be the end of your journey. Stay positive💗 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #weightlossjourney #selflove #positivity
La adolescente decidió iniciar su cambio con modificaciones en sus hábitos alimenticios, comiendo menos carbohidratos y eliminando el azúcar y los alimentos procesados.
I receive comments daily about how you wish you can change your life, find the motivation and how you wish you can have similar results – well you absolutely CAN! Find out what works for you, really take note of your body and how it responds to certain foods, exercise etc. treat your body like a temple and then make it your lifestyle. If you change your mindset, you will change your life. You’ve got this 💪🏻
Poco a poco comenzó a notar que perdía peso, y sin necesidad de someterse a rutinas de ejercicio rigurosas. Ahora, va entre 3 y 4 días a la semana al gimnasio en donde trabaja arduamente para tonificar sus músculos.
Never quit. If you stumble, get back up. What happened yesterday no longer matters! Wake up each day committed to yourself and ready to conquer 💪🏻 Keep moving towards your goals and dreams. You can do it!! Happy Sunday all, have a fantastic week 😊 #weightlosstransformations #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #staystrong #stickwithit #weightlossinspo
Josie confiesa que en algún momento, “se odió a sí misma” y a cómo se veía, lo cual le hizo tener dificultades para relacionarse con los demás y odiaba salir de casa. Además probó varias dietas que no le funcionaron, a tal grado que pensó que una cirugía sería su única alternativa para perder peso.
La joven decidió dejar plasmada su transformación en Instagram, en donde se ha convertido en el ejemplo a seguir de muchas chicas que viven una situación similar y con quienes comparte algunos tips para poder adelgazar.
Don't you dare let your mind think it's not possible. Achieve your dreams! Don't let anything stop you from getting what you want. Don't let your mind take control.. change the way you think! Think positive. Stay strong. You've got this! 💪🏼😌 #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossmotivation #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightwatchers #weightraining #gym #lean #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlosscommunity #weightlosssupport #weightlosssuccess #weightlossblogger #weightlossprogress #weightlossaccount #weightlossdiary