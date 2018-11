Asociación de corresponsales exige que la Casa Blanca devuelva credencial a Jim Acosta

I was seated next to ⁦@Acosta⁩ at today’s press conference and did not witness him “placing his hands” on the young intern, as the White House alleges. He held on to the microphone as she reached for it. The ⁦@Reuters⁩ pictures below depict what happened accurately. pic.twitter.com/nO68Hf4eQM— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 8, 2018