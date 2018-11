Al menos 9 muertos en el incendio más letal en un siglo en California

Here are the latest Caltrans state highway closures due to the wildfires. This is a dynamic situation; please see https://t.co/WvicXhSbxn for updates. #WoolseyFire #HillFire #CampFire #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/rgxQkFXhjk

— Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) November 9, 2018