El incendio Camp destruye Paradise, un pueblo en el norte de California

Towering "firenado" seen swirling amid the #CampFire that has scorched at least 20,000 acres in Northern California.

The Butte County Sheriff has received reports of multiple fatalities, but officials are trying to confirm those reports, authorities say. https://t.co/raFNjOeuA6 pic.twitter.com/DOvcpnKYqG

— ABC News (@ABC) November 9, 2018