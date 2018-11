Kylie Jenner se impone ante Kim Kardashian en Instagram, y podría fijar la mirada en Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram

SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE MY @kkwbeauty HOLIDAY COLLECTION!!! KKW Beauty Glam Bible (Smokey Volume I) Featuring the ultimate glam essentials for a complete smokey look I swear by! Coming to KKWBEAUTY.COM on Friday, 11.23 at 12PM PST #KKWBEAUTY Photo by @gregswalesart Makeup by @makeupbymario Hair by @cesar4styles