A.B. Quintanilla le dice a Becky G que jamás será como Selena

Becky G es una de las artistas latinas más populares en estos momentos colocando éxitos como “Mayores” y “Sin pijama” recientemente.
La joven artista tomó un tiempo para reflexionar sobre sus grandes logros así como para recordar las artistas de las cuales ellas se inspiró para ser cantante.
”Selena [Quintanilla], Jennifer López, Jenni Rivera me enseñaron que solo porque nací aquí [en Estados Unidos] y hablo inglés pero canto en español, no quiere decir que no soy lo ‘suficientemente latina’”, escribió la chaparrita en Instagram.
“Nosotras como mujeres somos más que lo que dicen que somos. Tenemos que continuar usando nuestras plataformas para ayudarnos entre nosotras. Siempre he sentido la presión de responsabilidades. La verdadera responsabilidad es conmigo misma, de ser una modelo a seguir de verdad”, agregó.
A pesar de que el texto de la también intérprete de “Shower” era para empoderar a las mujeres, el hermano de Selena Quintanilla, AB Quintanilla, la atacó diciendo que jamás sería como la “reina del Tex mex”.
”Nunca serás como Selena”, respondió al mensaje de acuerdo a People en español. “Disfruta tus 15 minutos de fama”.
Después escribió, “No puedes jo*** conmigo, porque cuido de mi hermana”, y tiempo después el músico dijo que su cuenta había sido hackeada.
I am not just Becky G, I am your daughter, your niece, your sister, your partner. Us women have dreams that matter and that should be encouraged, nurtured, and supported. I am here because there is an entire generation of women my age & the generations to come that see themselves in me the way I saw pieces of me in the women I looked up to. Selena (@selenaqofficial), Jenifer Lopez (@jlo), & Jenni Rivera (@jennirivera) taught me that just because I was born here & speak English but sing in Spanish doesn’t mean I’m not “Latina Enough”. They taught that just because I found my “Sexy” does not mean I should be ashamed of my body and sexuality. They taught me that freedom of creative expression as a women in the Latin industry through fashion, songs and being our true authentic self is more important than the criticism we have faced for being brave. We as women are so much more than the boxes we are constantly put into. We need to continue pushing & using our platforms to build each other up. I could go into a whole other rant about that but I’ll save that for another time. Many people ask me if I feel a responsibility with my career. The answer is yes. I have always felt the pressures of responsibilities. I used to think that responsibility was to please everyone and be the perfect role model. I then learned that was impossible. Not everyone is going to like me. But I am not for everybody. The real responsibility is to myself. To be a REAL model. To prioritize my happiness the way I would want my little sister to prioritize her happiness instead of trying to be something that she is not because society told her to do so. If I can lead by example, inspire others with just that simple way of being good to myself and following my heart. I’m doing my job. Thank you.