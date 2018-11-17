A.B. Quintanilla le dice a Becky G que jamás será como Selena

View this post on Instagram

I am not just Becky G, I am your daughter, your niece, your sister, your partner. Us women have dreams that matter and that should be encouraged, nurtured, and supported. I am here because there is an entire generation of women my age & the generations to come that see themselves in me the way I saw pieces of me in the women I looked up to. Selena (@selenaqofficial), Jenifer Lopez (@jlo), & Jenni Rivera (@jennirivera) taught me that just because I was born here & speak English but sing in Spanish doesn’t mean I’m not “Latina Enough”. They taught that just because I found my “Sexy” does not mean I should be ashamed of my body and sexuality. They taught me that freedom of creative expression as a women in the Latin industry through fashion, songs and being our true authentic self is more important than the criticism we have faced for being brave. We as women are so much more than the boxes we are constantly put into. We need to continue pushing & using our platforms to build each other up. I could go into a whole other rant about that but I’ll save that for another time. Many people ask me if I feel a responsibility with my career. The answer is yes. I have always felt the pressures of responsibilities. I used to think that responsibility was to please everyone and be the perfect role model. I then learned that was impossible. Not everyone is going to like me. But I am not for everybody. The real responsibility is to myself. To be a REAL model. To prioritize my happiness the way I would want my little sister to prioritize her happiness instead of trying to be something that she is not because society told her to do so. If I can lead by example, inspire others with just that simple way of being good to myself and following my heart. I’m doing my job. Thank you.