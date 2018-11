Senador estatal José Peralta fallece repentinamente en Queens

José Peralta is gone too soon. When I met him in 2003 I saw a world of promise for our community & though years later we’d disagree on tackling the issues, I know in his heart he loved his community. He was a true public servant. Strength & love to his wife, sons, and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/r4HhjIAji1

— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) November 22, 2018