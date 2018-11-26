Janna Breslin presume sus curvas tras superar una terrible enfermedad

Después de afrontar una docena de infecciones inexplicables, en las que un médico naturópata descubrió que tenía toxicidad por mercurio y metales pesados, 39 alergias a los alimentos, intestinos gravemente dañados, desequilibrios hormonales, problemas de metilación y algunas células cancerosas, ahora Janna Breslin disfruta de la vida al máximo.
Es por ello, que la modelo fitness aprovecha cada momento para sentirse viva y sana, tras superar la terrible enfermedad que padeció, compartiendo fotos y videos en Instagram que dan fe de su buen estado y curvilínea figura.
🏝 Heading to Cancun 🇲🇽 in ✌🏻weeks! Have you been before? What are your favorite spots there? Ready to tan, eat, drink, explore, and get a ton of bomb content with my man @sdtrojan 🍹☀️🕶 – #bikinilife #travellife #cancun #pineapple #healthybody #happymind #happybody #fitgirl #strongwomen #workoutmotivation #beachbody #travelblogger #fitnessblogger
Motivated and hungry 💪🏻😤 hungry for success, change, health, and a long, fulfilling life. Ready to make big strides and kick it up a notch. I've been getting complacent lately… and I hate it 👊🏻 THIS FIRE BE BURNIN' 🔥 and welcome to my kitchen 👩🏻🍳 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #eatclean #shredded #nutrition #lifting #gymlife #train #success #bodybuilder #lifestyle #workout #strong #ripped #hardwork #cardio #food #hflc #fitfam #fitness #gym #aesthetic #getfit #bodybuilding #fitspiration #healthy #crossfit #beachbody #exercise #weighttraining #training #glutes
En el último de ellos se puede ver a Janna, en un diminuto bikini rojo, restregando su bien formada anatomía en la nieve.
Workout anywhere 😏❄️ sweating mandatory 💦 gym & clothing optional ➡️ LAST DAY OF THE BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND SALE ON THE TRAIN WITH JANNA APP‼️📲 25% OFF ANY SUBSCRIPTION FOR LIFE! NOW until midnight PST TONIGHT!!! This is the last sale on my App until next year so take advantage while you can and get prepared for the new year! 🙌🏻 Hit that bio link and use code “FRIYAY25”(iOS users only). App includes: – ✅ For females & males of ALL levels welcome! ✅ Daily workouts you can do at home or in the gym with minimal equipment to build muscle 💪🏻 and get lean 🔥 ✅ Instructional videos for every exercise ✅ My personal FAVORITE go-to healthy recipes for every meal of the day, including sweets!! ✅ Private in-app community feed, so we can all share our progress with each other… and so much more! – Have me as your personal trainer in your pocket!! 👯♀️ Download it TODAY 😍 I can’t wait to workout with you!! ________________________ #motivation #inspire #girlsthatlift #fitlife #blackfriday #healthybody #flexfriday #gethealthy
“Tuve que aprovechar esta nieve fresca ¿Quién es un fan de la terapia de frío?“, cuestionó y escribió la rubia de 27 años en sus redes sociales, justo a un lado del video en el que se le ve gozando del gélido clima.
“Crioterapia (aplicación de frío sobre el organismo), duchas frías, baños de hielo ¡Todos estos métodos han demostrado ser beneficiosos para mejorar la salud!“.
POR: Jorge Marrón
El antes y después de Janna
2015 ➡️ present. After a year of a dozen unexplained infections, I went to go see a naturopathic doctor (they specialize on finding the root cause of health issues instead of prescribing more pills). After getting test results back, I was told I had mercury/heavy metal toxicity, 39 food allergies, severely damaged gut, hormone imbalances, systemic candida, methylation issues (not getting rid of toxins), and active cancer cells 😖 My immune system was compromised and I had multiple health issues that eventually resulted in me losing weight. I got down to 110lbs (I’m 5’8”). Basically my body was falling apart. I was super overwhelmed and I had no idea where to start… aaand I found all of this out the day before I lost my job as a pharma rep. – I made a promise to myself to completely change my nutrition and use as much of my time as possible to research “food as medicine”, gut healing, repairing, and detoxing on a cellular level. Took it day by day and tackled one thing at a time. Those health issues kickstarted the motivation that got me to where I am today and sparked my passion/research for optimizing health. It took about 2 years to normalize everything but I see it as one of the best things that has happened to me. Today I am 140lbs, 100% healthy, and now have more knowledge to be able help others 🤗💕 Thank you for letting me share 🙂 Do you have any life changing events that have made you a better person today? ——————— Want to see MY workouts & meals? Training and recipes for women and men of all levels ➡️ Download my APP 📲 Hit the link in my bio! ________________ #motivation #inspire #weightgain #girlsthatlift #fitlife #girlswholift #healthybody #foodismedicine #transformation