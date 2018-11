Afroamericana se convierte en la primera mujer en presidir una mayoría en el Senado de Albany

It's been 100 years since women first voted in New York.

Today, the first woman was elected as Majority Leader of the @NYSenate.

Congratulations on making history. I can finally say the five magic words, Majority-Leader-Andrea-Stewart-Cousins. pic.twitter.com/AoLOkWqW8f

