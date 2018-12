Desde hace 10 años se busca al dueño de anillo de oro dejado en un bus MTA

I found this engagement ring on a Brooklyn bus about 10 years ago and despite various attempts, I still haven’t found the owner. Think it was the B11 or B6. It’s engraved. I just realized that if anyone can find the owner, Twitter can. Here she is: pic.twitter.com/g7cZ1d1bF5

— Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) December 11, 2018