Arrestan a bombero hispano del calendario 2018 por botellazo en bar de Queens

“Staying fit is a lifestyle which requires hard work and dedication, which I attribute to being a Firefighter. This job is my childhood dream and I’m very blessed to be able to say that I truly love what I do.” – #FDNY Firefighter Francisco Espadas, Ladder 124, and model for the month of December in the FDNY 2018 #CalendarOfHeroes. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar benefit the #FDNYFoundation, which funds fire safety education and CPR training for New Yorkers – especially children and seniors – as well as training and fitness equipment for FDNY members. Purchase the calendar online at www.FDNYshop.com