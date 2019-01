Nueva York recuerda 10 años del “milagro en el río Hudson” cuando se salvaron 155 vidas

#OnThisDate in #Aviation, Jan. 15, 2009: US Airways 1549 (an A320-214) departing LGA struck a flock of geese NE of the GW Bridge and lost all engine power. @Captsully & Jeffrey Skiles ditched in the Hudson River. All 155 pax survived. #MiracleOnTheHudson #AvGeek #Skill #Luck pic.twitter.com/HaKMJyObPs

— AvgeeksAero (@AvgeeksAero) January 15, 2019