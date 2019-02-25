Las series y películas que llegan a Netflix en marzo 2019

Si eres de los que han hecho de Netflix su fuente esencial de entretenimiento, te alegrará saber qué puedes encontrar en el mes de marzo 2019. Anota en tu agenda.
1 de marzo:
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest (Francia) –Película de NETFLIX
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians –Serie original de NETFLIX
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX
Losers –Serie original de NETFLIX
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue –Serie original de NETFLIX
River’s Edge (Japón) –Película de NETFLIX
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind –Película de NETFLIX
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter’s Bone
Tu Hijo (España) –Película de NETFLIX
2 de marzo:
Romance is a Bonus Book (Corea) (Streaming Every Saturday) –Serie original de NETFLIX
3 de marzo:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) –Serie original de NETFLIX
5 de marzo:
Disney’s Christopher Robin
6 de marzo:
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX
7 de marzo:
Doubt
The Order –Serie original de NETFLIX
8 de marzo:
After Life –Serie original de NETFLIX
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! –Serie original de NETFLIX
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence –Serie original de NETFLIX
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive –Serie original de NETFLIX
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Temporadas 1-3
Immortals –Serie original de NETFLIX
Juanita –Película de NETFLIX
Lady J (Francia) –Película de NETFLIX
Shadow –Serie original de NETFLIX
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. –Película de NETFLIX
12 de marzo:
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits –Serie original de NETFLIX
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 –Serie original de NETFLIX
13 de marzo:
Triple Frontier –Película de NETFLIX
15 de marzo:
A Separation
Arrested Development: Temporada 5 B –Serie original de NETFLIX
Burn Out (Francia) –Película de NETFLIX
Dry Martina (Argentina) –Película de NETFLIX
Girl (Bélgica) –Película de NETFLIX
If I Hadn’t Met You –Serie original de NETFLIX
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX
Love, Death & Robots –Serie original de NETFLIX
Paskal (Malasia) –Película de NETFLIX
Queer Eye: Temporada 3 –Serie original de NETFLIX
Robozuna: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie –Serie original de NETFLIX
YooHoo to the Rescue –Serie original de NETFLIX
16 de marzo:
Green Door –Serie original de NETFLIX
19 de marzo:
Amy Schumer Growing –Serie original de NETFLIX
21 de marzo:
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend –Serie original de NETFLIX
22 de marzo:
Carlo & Malik –Serie original de NETFLIX
Charlie’s Colorforms City –Serie original de NETFLIX
Delhi Crime –Serie original de NETFLIX
Historia de un crimen: Colosio –Serie original de NETFLIX
Mirage (España) –Película de NETFLIX
Most Beautiful Thing –Serie original de NETFLIX
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre –Serie original de NETFLIX
Selling Sunset –Serie original de NETFLIX
The Dirt –Película de NETFLIX
26 de marzo:
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid –Serie original de NETFLIX
28 de marzo:
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX
29 de marzo:
15 August (India) –Película de NETFLIX
Bayoneta (México) –Película de NETFLIX
Osmosis –Serie original de NETFLIX
Santa Clarita Diet: Temporada 3 –Serie original de NETFLIX
The Highwaymen –Película de NETFLIX
The Legend of Cocaine Island –Serie original de NETFLIX
Traitors –Serie original de NETFLIX
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
30 de marzo:
How to Get Away with Murder: Temporada 5
31 de marzo:
El sabor de las margaritas –Serie original de NETFLIX
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series –Serie original de NETFLIX
Fecha no determinada:
On My Block: Temporada 2 –Serie original de NETFLIX