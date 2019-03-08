Famoso inversionista británico choca su Lamborghini Huracán morado

Un inversionista británico que se dedica al manejo de las conocidas monedas bitcoin chocó su impecable Lamborghini Huracán Performace color lila a las afueras de la ciudad de Londres el pasado viernes. El auto quedó completamente arruinado, pero el conductor salió ileso, según informó el mecánico del emprendedor.
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to the summer when @rollsroycecars Private Office gave me the #blackbadgewraith as a courtesy car for the week. This was when I decided I wanted to add the #blackbadge to my collection. Never considered it prior and it’s safe to say I have no regrets 😎🙏🏽 @carsncrypto 📷: @williamejgilbert #throwbackthursday #throwback #rollsroyce #rollsroycewraith
Mihael Hudson, fundador de la firma de encriptomonedas Bitstocks, publicó en Instagram imágenes del trágico evento.
“Hay un lado positivo en cada nube oscura y una oportunidad incluso en los hoyos de la desesperación. Prometí que seré sin censura, compartiré lo malo con lo bueno. Esto no es una ventana a una vida de perfección, sino uno de desafíos continuos. Prefiero un liderazgo de ejemplo. Buen día estoy bien, mal día estoy bien Me he educado para ver todas las situaciones con calma, paz y equilibrio. El daño no es tan grave y estoy seguro de que ella volverá a la carretera lo suficientemente pronto”, escribió Hudson en su publicación.
View this post on Instagram
BEFORE VS AFTER There’s a silver lining in every dark cloud and a opportunity even in the pits of despair. I promised I will be uncensored, share the bad with the good. This is not a window to a life of perfection but one of continued challenges. I prefer a leadership of example. Good day I’m ok, bad day I’m ok. I’ve educated myself to view all situations with calm, peace & balance. Damage isn’t too bad and I’m sure she will be back on the road soon enough. @y14nny genuinely can now call you a brother 🙏🏽. You came to my rescue with all the solutions prior to me even getting a plan together. Nothing but love and respect brother 👊🏽. Mainstream media articles are hilarious, apparently I’m on the run 👀😂😂😂. @carsncrypto #balance #itsjustacar
Aunque no se sabe con exactitud cómo sucedió el accidente, el amigo y mecánico del empresario, Yianni Charalambous, quien acudió a la ayuda de empresario en cuanto fue notificado del accidente, dijo a Carscoops que el accidente no ocurrió a causa de una intoxicación.
“Simplemente se resbaló en un poco de agua y se desvió para evitar un poste de luz. Era mejor golpear la zanja que el poste de luz. Él no estaba herido y no había otros autos involucrados. Él era el único en el automóvil y tuvo que trepar por los asientos para salir. Él vive cerca, así que simplemente caminó a casa “, el mecánico, especialista en modificaciones de autos, dijo.
Según ABC, el auto valorado en $500,000 chocó cerca de la casa del equipo Tottenham Hotspur FC.
El Lamborghini Huracán es solo uno de los muchos superautos que el empresario tiene en su garaje. También se le ha visto manejando autos lujosos y deportivos como un Diablo SE30. He aquí solo algunos de los autos que el economista presume en sus redes sociales.
View this post on Instagram
Winning is no solo effort. I never created @bitstocks so only I could achieve wealth. I created it as a wealth generation vehicle for everyone involved on all sides of the table. We have a mantra to life that people resonate with. Its through this resonance that true trust, faith and dedication to a common cause builds the foundation to life long friendships. This man’s technical ability and work ethic is straight BEAST MODE. And as much as I respect and love him for this, I also understand, very seriously, how we mustn’t imprison ourselves with our mission & we mustn’t imprison our passions to the god awful promise of tomorrow… Fulfilment is about obtaining balance. Today I saw my friend finally!! unclip the lock that held back a huge passion for waaaay too long! (Should of done this in the bull market #muddafooka 😂 ) This picture captures that moment perfectly 🙏🏽 P.s I guess I should officially welcome you to the @carsncrypto Family now 😄👊🏽 #inbitstockswetrust #CTOvibes #porschegt4 #caymangt4 #pccb #performante #se30homage #carsncrypto
View this post on Instagram
One more pic (for now😜) of the new daily, the Wraith Black Badge and Huracan Performante together. I love seeing them side by side! Some say i’m a big kid, I say I’m an adult who “embraces his childlike wonder” 😂🙏🏽. @carsncrypto #huracan #performante #lamborghiniperformante #lamborghini #rollsroycewraith #wraith #blackbadge #yiannimize #carcollection
View this post on Instagram
Off to see Dragon Ball Super: Broly in the Black Badge Nimbus! Didn’t want the Perf to feel left out so brought it along too 🤣. The excitement is real right now !! @carsncrypto #nimbus #dragonballsuperbroly #dragonball #dragonballz #blackbadge #rollsroycewraith #wraith #performante #lamborghini #huracan