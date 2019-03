Consiguen a un cordero deambulando por Nueva York

This little lamb was having a baaaaad day until our @NYPDHighway officers safely rescued it from the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn yesterday morning. Luckily, "Petunia" was taken to @NYCACC and will hopefully not be on the expressway again until she has her license. pic.twitter.com/XjCgHlVY9f

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 14, 2019