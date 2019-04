Los polémicos testimonios secretos del juicio a “El Chapo”

Another deadline to unseal documents from the El Chapo trial passed this weekend with nothing released to the public.

Today, the government and defense filed a joint motion asking for a "modest extension" until May 3, which Judge Cogan has granted.https://t.co/65JPCnU7Uj pic.twitter.com/aSNNwzPYE5

— Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) April 15, 2019