Identifican al pistolero del tiroteo en la sinagoga de California

We are shocked and alarmed at the second deadly attack on an American synagogue in six months, this time at Congregation Chabad in #Poway, on the last day of Passover. It must serve as another wake-up call that antisemitism is a growing and deadly menace. https://t.co/NXsREnPriw pic.twitter.com/NsyE2WpnFv

— US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) April 27, 2019