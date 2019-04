Ricky Martin y Olga Tañón bailaron juntos por la ‘libertad’

View this post on Instagram

About Last night….. I was honored to attend the Ricky Martin Foundation Gala in Puerto Rico which is fighting to eradicate human trafficking. What a beautiful night raising much needed funds and being in the company of so many philanthropic, generous souls. Ricky you are an amazing champion for so many, thank you for all that you do! Te quiero!! 🙏🏻🇵🇷 @ricky_martin