Un museo para autos de ciencia ficción de todas las épocas

Es la exhibición de vehículos de ciencia ficción y fantasía más grande del mundo
Conoce el increíble Volo Auto Museum y sus 33 exposiciones
Foto: Petersen Automotive Museum
Por: Redacción

¿Te imaginas poder ver cara a cara aquellos autos que marcaron tu infancia o adolescencia? Pues ahora puedes hacerlo.

La semana pasada, el Museo Petersen del Automóvil en los Ángeles abrió una exhibición dedicada a los autos más populares del mundo de la ciencia ficción, como aquellos vehículos futuristas y fuera de este mundo que aparecieron en películas de Hollywood.

La exhibición, nombrada en inglés Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy, incluye a más de 50 autos de películas hollywoodenses aclamadas como Star Wars, Tron (1982), Jurassic Park, Batman (1966), Blade Runner 2049 y Back to the Future, por nombrar solo algunas.

View this post on Instagram

Based on the then-newly redesigned Firebird, many of the cars used during the filming of Knight Rider were sourced from a train that derailed while transporting Trans Ams from a plant to auto dealers in California. This car is among the few original K.I.T.T.s that survived destruction later mandated by Pontiac. Do you know what K.I.T.T. stands for? Come see K.I.T.T., Bumblebee, and other famous vehicles from science fiction and fantasy films at the opening exhibition preview of Hollywood Dream Machines on May the 4th 📸 @iamted7

A post shared by Petersen Automotive Museum (@petersenmuseum) on

 

“¡Los autos más increíbles de los sueños de Hollywood cobran vida en la exposición más reciente de Petersen con la experiencia de realidad mixta de Microsoft HoloLens! Explora los reinos de más de 20 películas amadas y 50 vehículos icónicos”, dice el museo en su página oficial.

Además de los clásicos, también aparecen autos de películas más recientes como Black Panther (2018), The Hunger Games (2012), Transformers (2007) y Mad Max: Fury Road (2016).

“Hollywood Dream Machines será la exhibición más grande de nuestro 25 aniversario”, dijo el director ejecutivo de Petersen Automotive Museum, Terry L. Karges, en un comunicado enviado por correo electrónico a Gizmodo.

La exhibición estará abierta hasta el 15 de marzo del 2020.

