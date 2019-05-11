Un museo para autos de ciencia ficción de todas las épocas

View this post on Instagram

Outfitted for law enforcement of the future, the @ford Taurus lended an intimidating aesthetic to the robotic police presence of 2028 Detroit in the film Robocop (2014). Robocop is only one of over 40 films featured in our newest exhibition, Hollywood Dream Machines. The opening reception is on May 4. Buy tickets at Petersen.org/hollywood 📸 @iamted7