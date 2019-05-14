Bebe Rexha: “Estoy muy feliz de que mi gordo trasero esté en la porta de la revista Health”

Bebe Rexha “no tiene pelos en la lengua” y así lo demuestra en su último post de Instagram. Todo gracias a que ahora es la portada de una prestigiosa revista. “Estoy muy feliz de que mi gordo trasero esté en la porta de la revista Health”, escribió la cantante.
Ante su espontánea declaración la cantante recibió comentarios de un par de famosos:
- ddlovato
Hell yeah that gorgeous ass was!!! Hot mama!!! 💗🔥
- officialsymon
Gorgeous ass!!!!!!
La reacción de Demi Lovato era de esperarse, ya que al parecer ellas son amigas de redes sociales.
Bebe ha sido fuertemente criticada por muchos debido a su figura, hasta ha sido discriminada por algunos diseñadores de alta costura quienes se han negado a vestirla debido a sus medidas. Y ahora por esto celebra ser la portada de Health.
Aquí la portada de dicha revista.
Our June cover star #BebeRexha is adamant about being herself. “When you’re your truest self, people really can feel it. People are craving real more than ever,” she says. On social media, she’s never been afraid to call it how she sees it—whether that means speaking openly about being bipolar or publicly slamming fashion designers who refused to dress her size-8 frame. “I made that [Instagram] video because I was upset,” Rexha explains. “Ever since I was little, I’ve been thicker.” The pressure to look a certain way has followed her throughout her career: “When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, ‘Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?’ I was like, ‘Sure! What does that mean?’ They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up. I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments—but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day.” . Tap the link in our bio for our full interview with the refreshingly honest singer, where she talks about mental health, learning to love her curves, and why she refuses to define her sexuality. (📸: @colienarentmeester)
La cantante también le compartió a dicha editorial el mantra con el cual se motiva, que está lleno de palabras positivas hacía su persona. Y reconocer que nadie es perfecto.
"For the longest time, I would say really mean things to myself," admits #BebeRexha on set for our latest cover shoot. "You know, just like, 'Oh I don't like this about myself or this.'" And now she's sharing how important it is to speak kindly to yourself for today's #MantraMonday: "If we were to say as many nice things to ourselves as we did mean, we would be a lot happier and feel better about ourselves. Nobody's perfect. The only thing you can do is just try your best and just tell yourself that you love yourself. No matter what, that's what I do." See the full interview: https://trib.al/91JMhcu