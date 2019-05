Sasha, la hija pequeña de Obama, luce espectacular para su baile de graduación

From an early age, my mom saw that I had a flame inside me and she never tempered it. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. pic.twitter.com/2LYOS7jzPD

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 12, 2019