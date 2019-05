Deportarán a los padres de beneficiaria de DACA que fue detenida por ICE

This is Paula Hincapie-Rendon and her 5-year-old daughter, Layla.

Today they lead a rally outside @ICEgov’s Chicago office calling on the agency to free her parents, Betty and Carlos.

Layla said she’s afraid every time she sees police. “I miss my grandpa,” she said.

Story TK. pic.twitter.com/onHa6WuXrX

