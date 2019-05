Gobernador de Colorado firma leyes que protegen a los inmigrantes

@GovofCO signed HB19-1124. 1124 protects undocumented immigrants from the threat of unjust @ICEgov arrest throughout our criminal justice system. The bill prohibits detaining immigrants in jail on ICE's behalf, prohibits information-sharing with ICE from probation settings. pic.twitter.com/3ROTrvOVY9

— Padres & Jóvenes Unidos (@PJUnidos) May 28, 2019