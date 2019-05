Beto O’Rourke presenta plan para dar ciudadanía a beneficiarios del DACA y el TPS

Carlos is an immigration attorney. This picture was taken the day he became a US citizen, which he told me was the best day of his life. It took him 18 years to become a citizen because of our outdated and broken system. We need to fix that. Our plan does. https://t.co/1QH2GpbuTz pic.twitter.com/M4DXsWsCWf

— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 29, 2019