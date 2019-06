Jeremy Lin, orgullo asiático

View this post on Instagram

First Asian-American ever to be an NBA champ!! Promise Ill never stop reppin Asians with everything I have! GOD established my step after step after step, allowing me to be 9 inches taller and over 70 lbs more than my parents. And def wouldn’t be here without my FAMILY! While others mocked, my family supported me all the way through. Thanks for believing in me and always always having my back…miss you @joshlin33 @patriciaylin #Godsplan #asianinvasion Proverbs 16:3