Alex Rodríguez hizo llorar a Jennifer López con un espectacular vídeo de cumpleaños y su declaración de amor

Hoy cumple 50 años Jennifer López y en honor a su natalicio Alex Rodríguez preparó un vídeo que subió a Instagram. En éste comparte momentos especiales junto a su prometida, a quien dice admirar y amar. En la reproducción el ex pelotero trató de mostrar la forma en la que sus ojos ven, acompañan, admiran y protegen a JLo, en todas sus facetas: madre, amiga, mujer y novia.
Como era de esperarse Jennifer López contestó a las palabras de su “Macho”. En su respuesta la cantante asegura que ha llorado con el amoroso detalle de su amado.
- jlo
Verified
I’m crying….I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho… ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Al igual que JLo muchos son los famosos que respondieron a la reproducción en felicitaciones por su día y su amor.
- constancewu
Verified
This is beautiful. Love you both ❤️
- safakcak
Verified
You are one of the best daddy & hubby in this world 🙌🙏 love your family ❤️ happy birthday the one & only JLo 🎂🎈🎉💃🎶👏💐🧿😘🙏
- teraperez
Verified
So beautiful!!
- chefkelvin
Verified
Amazing happy birthday Jennifer!!!! ♥️ @jlo
- tsdianapombo
Verified
Happy birthday Queen!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️
- michellebeisner
Verified
This is so sweet ♥️♥️
Otras celebridades han hecho uso de sus redes sociales para también felicitar a JLo mediante una fotografía, una de éstas ha sido Naomi Campbel.
HAPPY 50 th BIRTHDAY @JLO , BEAUTY WISHING YOU ALL THE BLESSINGS ON THIS MILESTONE OF LIFE AND CELEBRATION OF YOU !! YOU ARE ONE OF THE KINDEST , KIND HEARTED SOULS I KNOW , HARDEST WORKING WOMAN , AMAZING MOTHER , DAUGHTER AND WIFE TO BE .YOUR COMPASSION IS UNPARELL , INSPIRE ALL THAT KNOW YOU . AND ALWAYS REMAINED A GIRLS GIRL !! TAKE A BOW AS YOU TRULY DESERVE ALL ACCOLADES UNIVERSE CAN GIVE . SO MUCH LOVE FOR YOU . ♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🎂🎂😘😘😘😘💞💞💞💞🥰🥰🥰🔥💥💥🧧🔥 #itsmypartytour #jlo #jennyfromtheblock #leoseason