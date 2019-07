Gabriella Cataño-Salinas: la bella hija no reconocida de Jorge Salinas creció y triunfa sin su ayuda

View this post on Instagram

For 5 years I’ve been attending swim week dreaming of slaying the runway….Gracias @lilianamontoyaswim por creer en mi y ponerme en tu desfile este año✨ the bikinis were amazing and it was a DREAM ~ can’t wait to rock the runway again tonight with @kokoswimshow and enjoy the rest of #swimweek #followyourheart #artheartsfashion • • • Thank you as always @damarisaguiar @emiliouribe 📸 credit tagged on pictures