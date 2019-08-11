El delicado vestido negro de Rosie Rivera que delinea toda su sensual figura

Rosie Rivera, la tía de Chiquis Rivera lo hizo de nuevo. La sexy rubia apareció con un vestido de satén que ha delineado todo su cuerpo. Look que la ha hecho lucir completamente sensual.
Más de quince mil personas han podido disfrutar de la figura de Rosie.
Hace unos días calentó la red al lucir un romper verde, bastante corto con el que dejó expuesta la magnitud de sus piernas.
I was the girl that wouldn’t wear a skirt… because I was too… fat, pale, sexy etc. Until I started to love me, listening to me, believing my husband’s kind words, and quieting the judgmental, body shaming, religious, legalistic people’s opinions. I quiet out their voices to hear God and my own. • I am fearfully and wonderfully made. I am His masterpiece. I can be fashionable at any size, age and skin tone. A skirt is not a sin. I have worked hard to transform my heart and mind. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m not where I was. • 👠: @shopofficialbee 👗: @prettylittlething 👓: @shadesofshadesofficial Hair style: @cindyprostylist Makeup: @brendamonique_ Extensions by @blondiie_steph using @bellamihairpro tape Ins