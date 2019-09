Arrestan a sargento del NYPD por robar mercancía en un Macy’s

#BadCopsNews

NYPD Sergeant Is Busted For Shoplifting Clothes From A Macy's Department Store :: Off-duty NYPD Sergeant Eva Pena, 41, Was Arrested On Tuesday Evening After Being Caught Stealing Clothing From Macy's Store In Yonkers↷https://t.co/G6DNwMQvAV#OpResistance pic.twitter.com/l7j2T2gA40

— AnonymousBC (@AnonymousBC1) September 4, 2019