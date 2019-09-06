La elegante belleza de Elizabeth Gutiérrez con su traje fucsia

View this post on Instagram

Ayy como la mira, para comerselo ❤️❤️ Love the way he looks at her 👀 I guess we all know what happened afterwards 😂✨ @gutierrezelizabeth_ @willevy . . . . #elizabethgutierrez #elygutierrez #williamlevy #levyerrez #levyerrezlove #amazing #flawless #gorgeous #couple #couplegoals #goals #fashion #inspo #hair #miami #funtimes #goodtimes #goodvibes #goodvibesonly #lovethem #alwaystogether #stunning