Cuántas pantallas tiene el Porsche Taycan

View this post on Instagram

The interior of the Taycan is sporty and clean. The ascending center console underlines the deep, sporty position of the driver's seat. Maximize the motorsport feel with the optional multifunction GT sports steering wheel and lightweight sports seats. #SoulElectrified #Taycan #Porsche _ Taycan models: Electricity consumption: combined: 26,9 – 26,0 kwh/100 km; CO2 emissions: combined: 0 g/km