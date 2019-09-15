Demi Lovato lo vuelve a hacer: sube una foto en microbikini, sin Photoshop

La cantante deja ver sus curvas y sus fans están encantados
Demi Lovato
Foto: Captura de Instagram
Por: Redacción

Demi Lovato publicó una foto en su cuenta de Instagram presumiendo sus increíbles curvas, en un microbikini de animal print con vivos verdes neón, que ha hecho que sus seguidores enloquezcan.

En la imagen se le ve un cuerpo curvilíneo y firme, pero lo mejor de todo es que la artista presume que la fotografía no tiene Photoshop, y sus fans aprobaron mucho que se mostró como una mujer segura de sí misma.

I adora Bora Bora 💗 📸: @sirahsays 🌴

Tanto con esta foto como con la anterior que publicó, donde dejaba ver su celulitis, Demi está contribuyendo mucho a que sus fans y las mujeres en general acepten y amen sus cuerpos como son, con cualquier tipo de imperfecciones.

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends. Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance 😂

