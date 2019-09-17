¡De 10 perfecto! El inspirador desnudo de la gimnasta Katelyn Ohashi

La gimnasta, Katelyn Ohashi saltó a la fama luego de sus rutinas de piso perfectas en competencias colegiales representando a la UCLA. La atleta no tenía rivales, su trabajo era impecable, ejecución y carisma que la llevaron a maravillar al mundo con sus ’10’ absolutos, pero detrás del éxito hay una historia.
Ohashi posó desnuda para el ESPN Body Issue del mes de septiembre y más allá de verla de manera más íntima, llamó la atención el poderoso mensaje que dejó tras estas fotografías.
View this post on Instagram
the human body. our own beautiful, unique forms of artwork. my willingness to do this shoot, that has a plethora of meanings, was to display the marks on my body, that i was once insecure about, which of course with good lighting become a little less noticeable and to showcase a story of once insecurity and shame turning into comfort, empowerment, confidence and art. but of course with art comes interpretation and unfortunately a misconceived judgement bc society tends to ruin beauty in a natural state. @rechellealyse once told me that as people we have the right to remain UNTOUCHED even if we are completely unclothed. @espn #espnbodyissue2019
La estadounidense contó que en su adolescencia sufrió desordenes alimenticios que la mantenían acomplejada y de los cuales le costó salir. Hoy, a sus 22 años, se dijo orgullosa de su cuerpo y de sus imperfecciones, con lo que busca inspirar a otras personas.
“Amor propio es la única forma natural de amarse. Una vez que eso se logra, nada podrá superarlo. No estábamos destinados s tenerlo todo, sino a hacer lo mejor con lo que tenemos todos los días. Estoy orgullosa de mi cuerpo y de todas sus imperfecciones, eso es todo lo que tengo que decir”, se lee en una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“a line of dots following a pattern but one stands out, it’s clearly an outlier that’s direction needs to reroute. alienated and put to the side in order to not be seen, studied through a screen, thinking that maybe if we can match a name to it, we’ll all suddenly become immune like any vaccine. experiencing anything that isn’t explained or doesn’t belong to the majority will make you alone, and anyone who wants to stay “normal” will hide in order to not be shown. the outlying dots were marked on my skin, to remind me that being different is no longer sin. these marks are the reminders of everyone fighting around. the ones that are no longer seen because they were cast down. the ones that aren’t lost just never wanted to be found. and the ones that just needed someone else to make a sound. multiple mediums where too many negative energies can surface. as if not commenting the hurtful message would somehow be doing a disservice. each time my skin sheds away making more room to grow. not to make room for anyone else but to let my own true colors show. proud of who i am and what my body reveals, no longer am i concerned about who it appeals. too thin, too fat, but it’s not anyone else’s job to decide all that. having a voice loud enough blocks everyone else out, but when there’s that lingering doubt every compliment received will go unnoticed like a drought. amour de soi is the only natural form of self love. once that’s reached, nothing will rise above. we weren’t meant to have it all, but make the best out of what we have every single day. i’m proud of my body and all its imperfections, that’s all i have to say.” ~ katelyn ohashi. @espn #espnbodyissue2019 photographer: @danascruggs 😍